Mild afternoon before showers arrive to end the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking incoming showers for the end of the work week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s inland and in the 40s at the coast and the St. Johns River. There were also a few patchy areas of fog in the area until around 8 a.m.

This afternoon should be mild with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. The skies will be partly sunny.

Friday is supposed to be breezy with showers beginning to arrive. Friday’s highs should make it into the lower to mid-70s.

The weekend will be dry and a bit cooler with temperatures in the 60s. Saturday will be breezy.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly to partly sunny. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving. Isolated storm. High 74/Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 68/Low 46

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 65/Low 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 75/Low 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 78/Low 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 80/Low 54

