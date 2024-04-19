Near record highs, some weekend showers across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking near-record highs before some weekend showers.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, it’s another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s. Those temperatures will climb into the 90s in the afternoon making it another hot day for Jacksonville.

Simma says Saturday will be about the same except a few showers will move into Southeast Georgia in the evening and night.

The rain will be moving in with a cold front and will move into Northeast Florida on Sunday.

The best chance for rain will be Sunday evening or night into Monday morning. The rain, however, shouldn’t be widespread, and rain totals won’t amount to much.

Temperatures will be cool after the rain on Monday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot! High: 91 (Record: 92 – 1995)

TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 65

SAT: Partly Sunny & Hot! (PM GA Showers) High 91/Low 65 (Record: 92 – 1995)

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. High 89/Low 64

MON: Morning Showers, Partly Cloudy & Cooler. High 74/Low 63

TUE: Mostly Sunny. High 77/Low 52

WED: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High 81/Low 55

THU: Partly Sunny. High 85/Low 60

