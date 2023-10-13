NWS confirms EF2 tornado moved through Palm Coast damaging homes, cars

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado moved through Palm Coast early Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Flagler County officials said the tornado damaged homes and cars.

Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said the tornado moved through the Indian Trails neighborhood of Palm Coast around 4:45 a.m. causing “significant damage.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the storm ripped the roof of one home off completely, ripped others off partially and flipped several cars.

Officials said an assistance center is open to residents whose homes are not habitable. As of now, the center, located at Parkview Baptist Church at 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, was only scheduled to be open until noon.

People are urged to avoid the areas impacted as first responders continue to assess the area.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

Read: Local Jewish people and Palestinians receiving threats, want bloodshed to end in Israel

TORNADO UPDATE 🌪️ - Residents in need of assistance can go to Parkview Church in Palm Coast (5435 Belle Terre Pkwy).... Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Read: Former teacher shows video of claimed cockroach infestation inside Lakeshore Middle School classroom

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.