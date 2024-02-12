Rain, storms to start the work week throughout Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking several rain and storms to begin the week before drying out.

The morning commute today should be dry in Jacksonville, but showers will likely develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Storms are expected to move in between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and a possible tornado, especially on the north and west sides of Jacksonville.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tuesday will be cooler, but the sun will come out.

Valentine’s Day plans will be dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s for dinner plans.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

The rest of the work week will dry out through Friday evening, meaning the pollen count will be very high.

The next storm system aims for Florida next weekend.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening showers/storms. High: 81 (Record 84: 2020 & 2019)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers/storms early. Dry overnight. Low: 51

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TUESDAY: Turning mostly sunny and cooler. High 64/Low 51

VALENTINES DAY: Mostly sunny. High 63/Low 39

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71/Low 46

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High 72/Low 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. High 69/Low 55

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. High 63/Low 51

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area