Tracking Idalia: Storm now hurricane, local impacts expected Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is actively tracking Tropical Storm Idalia and its potential impacts on Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here is the latest from the First Alert Weather Center:

Storm now Category 1 hurricane

Columbia County under hurricane warning. Most other local counties under tropical storm warnings.

Hurricane Idalia is the third hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Storm is currently located in the southeast Gulf of Mexico

Radar data from western Cuba indicated Idalia is getting stronger

Idalia’s eyewall is almost completely formed

Winds are up to 75 mph

Storm is moving north at 14 mph

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane Wednesday morning

Storm could maintain major hurricane strength at landfall mid-morning Wednesday

Watches and Warnings:

A Storm Surge WARNING is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane WARNING is in effect for the Cuban province Pinar del Rio and the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel, the Isle of Youth Cuba, the Dry Tortugas Florida, the Chokoloskee northward to the middle of Longboat Key, west of the Indian Pass to Mexico Beach and the Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

A Storm Surge WATCH is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbor and the mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River, South Carolina.

A Hurricane WATCH is in effect for Englewood to the middle of Longboat Key.

A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for the lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge and Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River, South Carolina.

