Tracking the Tropics: 5 tropical waves currently in Atlantic, no local impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking five tropical waves in the Atlantic, but none of these storms are expected to impact local communities.

Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh provided the following updates Tuesday morning:

Tropical Storm Harold is now in the western Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall along the South Texas coastline this morning. There are no local threats to our area. Tropical Storm Franklin is in the Caribbean and will move north toward Hispaniola. It will emerge into the Atlantic and likely survive the land interaction before strengthening. The current forecast is for Franklin to stay well east of our area, potentially becoming a hurricane. Emily has dissipated and will not impact land. The remnants of Emily may try to redevelop briefly in the northern Atlantic, but no local impacts are expected. Gert is now a tropical depression and will continue to weaken throughout today. There are no local impacts expected. Another tropical wave has moved off the west coast of Africa and may try to develop over the next few days. This system is expected to remain over the open ocean for at least the next week.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics and update you throughout the day.

