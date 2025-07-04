Eastside Reds end Westside Giants’ winning streak in Klutho Park’s annual Fourth of July game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Klutho Park came alive this Independence Day as Historic Springfield’s rival sides took to the baseball diamond once again, bringing new energy, fresh faces, and fierce determination to claim the neighborhood’s baseball bragging rights.

For the 18th year running, residents of the Springfield neighborhood gathered for their beloved Fourth of July tradition: a community baseball game that pits the Eastside Reds against the Westside Giants.

This year’s game opened with a ceremonial first pitch by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

“It shows you what kind of community we have in this beautiful town of ours,” said Sheriff Waters.

Adding to the nostalgic charm of the game, players took the field using vintage-style bats, gloves, and uniforms—keeping the spirit of old-time baseball alive in the heart of Jacksonville.

“The Westside Giants have a 3-year streak on the East Side Reds,” said Michael Haskins, Executive Director of Springfield Preservation and Revitalization. “So Eastside is looking to prove themselves because it’s been a minute.”

And prove themselves they did. The Eastside Reds broke the Giants’ winning streak, taking the game with a final score of 8 to 6.

The friendly rivalry continues to unite Historic Springfield, one pitch at a time.

