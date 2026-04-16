If you're looking for ways to save on utility bills, a plumbing contractor can help by providing solutions like insulating pipes for better energy efficiency and replacing old fixtures with modern, water-saving ones. Their team can now also hunt down and fix water-wasting leaks much faster than before.

Hidden plumbing leaks are of particular concern, as they're among the biggest contributors to high water (and energy) bills. They continue wasting water until you realize there's a problem.

The Town of Mount Airy's government site, for instance, says a dripping leak can waste 450 gallons of water a month. A 1/2 inch leak, however, can waste over 1.82 million gallons a month.

Put a stop to all that waste, do the environment some good, and cut your utility bills by partnering with a contractor specializing in eco-friendly plumbing solutions.

Is There a Difference Between a Plumber and a Plumbing Contractor?

Yes. The term "plumber" refers to a skilled worker and, in many states, a licensed professional trained, educated, and experienced in providing hands-on services like:

Installations or replacements of plumbing systems and components

Maintenance

Inspections and diagnostics

Repairs

As with most professions, there's a "hierarchy" for plumbers based on state regulations, education, experience, and licensing.

An entry-level or learning plumber is an "apprentice." Apprentices can become a journeyman once they've completed several years of apprenticeship and passed a state-level licensing exam.

A journeyman plumber can become a master plumber after several more years of actual, practical work experience, and if they pass the mandatory examination. A master plumber, in most states, is the only "type" of plumber who can do business as a plumbing contractor.

A plumbing contractor, therefore, can be a plumber, but a master plumber at that. They also have the "authority" to take on more roles and tasks, such as pulling permits and overseeing complex projects. As a contractor, they can also manage a team of journeyman and apprentice plumbers.

What Does a Plumbing Contractor Do?

As a master plumber, a plumbing contractor can do anything that an apprentice and journeyman plumber can, from inspections and diagnostics to installations, replacements, and repairs. They have the additional authority, however, to:

Plan and design complex projects

Inspect and supervise journeyman or apprentice plumbers' work (to ensure code compliance)

Legally manage a plumbing business

How Can a Plumbing Contractor Help You Save On Utility Bills?

Utility costs are soaring throughout the U.S., with household water and sewer bills reaching a five-year high in 2025, up by 5.1% and outpacing inflation, as noted by a report from Bluefield Research. The water market data and insights provider also found the last five years' cumulative surge to have topped 24%.

The same goes for energy bills. The Century Foundation found that monthly energy costs in the U.S. skyrocketed from $196 to $265 from March 2022 to June 2025. It represents a staggering 35% increase.

The good news is that with the help of a highly experienced plumbing contractor, you can identify and open doors of opportunities to save on your water and energy bills. Here are just some of the money-saving solutions you can expect from the best plumber and contractor.

Improving Energy Efficiency by Insulating Pipes

Have your local trustworthy plumbing contractor insulate your hot water pipes, and you can start saving energy because the insulation reduces heat loss. It also keeps the water hot and even raises the water temperature by a few degrees, making it hotter than if it came from uninsulated pipes.

With insulated pipes, you don't have to wait long for your water to get comfortably hot, either. The insulation keeps the heat "in," cutting the time needed for your heating system to deliver hot water.

All those benefits can result in you being able to lower your water temperature setting. Through this tactic, you can reduce your water heating energy use by around 4% to 5% and save around $15 to $30 a year, as pointed out by Green Building Advisor.

Saving Water and Energy With Modern Fixtures

Your local plumbing contractor can recommend utility-bill saving tactics like replacing your old system with a high-efficiency water heater. They may also suggest swapping your aging and water-wasting fixtures with WaterSense-labeled products like:

High-efficiency toilets (HETs)

Low-flow showerheads

Aerated faucets

Find and Fix Plumbing Leaks Quickly

Using the latest non-invasive technologies, your local plumbing contractor can help you find any potential plumbing leaks in your home without having to drill or excavate first.

Nowadays, plumbing experts use leak detectors and moisture sensors (e.g., thermal imaging and acoustic listening devices) to pinpoint leakage in pipes behind walls, within ceilings, or under floors. They can also perform accurate and real-time pipe inspection using advanced drain or push cameras.

Once your contractor finds these leaks, they can proceed with targeted repairs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Problems Do Plumbing Contractors Fix?

With their many years of experience and extensive knowledge, reputable plumbing contractors can fix all sorts of problems, from the most stubborn drain clogs to inaccessible, hidden pipe leaks.

They also use modern, minimally invasive repair technologies for underground pipes. There's the trenchless sewer repair, for instance, which involves minor instead of major excavation.

Malfunctioning water heaters and running toilets are other problems plumbing contractors can help with. They can also clean drainage systems with modern, eco-friendly solutions like hydro-jetting. It uses high-pressure water to clear obstructions (including "fatbergs" and intruding tree roots) without chemicals.

How Do You Choose the Right Plumbing Contractor?

First, confirm the entity you're reaching out to carries all the proper credentials, including state-mandated plumbing contractor licenses, bond, and insurance.

Look at their local reputations, too. Read as many reviews about them as possible, both negative and positive.

You'd also want to work with a contractor who's been around for many years. The longer they've been in business, the more likely they have a (good) reputation you can verify.

Let a Plumbing Contractor Help You Save on Utility Bills

With utility bills set to rise in 2026 and the following years, you'd want to save water and energy starting today. Reach out to your local plumbing contractor, because with their skills, knowledge, and expertise, they can help you conserve water, energy, and money and become more eco-friendly.

Have a look at our other in-depth news coverage and informative guides for more engaging reads like this.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.