‘This individual is sick’: Nassau County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hilliard man April 14 on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and pornographic content depicting sexual acts between humans and animals.

Frederick John Combs, who was living in an RV on another person’s property, was taken into custody without incident after investigators searched his electronic devices and found material consistent with a cyber tip received January 5 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip from the NCMEC reported a subject uploading three files of child sexual abuse material.

Combs faces two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as charges related to possession of pornographic images and videos involving a person and an animal, and is being held at the Nassau County Jail pending court proceedings.

“This individual is sick and disturbing, and there is no place in our community for this kind of behavior,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “We will continue to work aggressively with our federal partners to identify, investigate, and arrest those who exploit children.”

Frederick John Combs Frederick John Combs (NCSO)

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