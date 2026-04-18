NASA and the US Space Force are hiring | Everything you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two space agencies are actively recruiting civilian talent, with NASA and the U.S. Space Force each rolling out separate hiring programs.

NASA Force

NASA has launched NASA Force, a hiring initiative developed in partnership with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, targeting early- to mid-career engineers, technologists and innovators for term appointments typically lasting one to two years, with the possibility of extension.

Those hired will work across disciplines on projects that may include lunar rover operations, deep space logistics, propulsion systems support, aeronautics research and software development. NASA says every role is designed to directly advance its exploration and research mission.

Applications for the first opportunity are being accepted through April 21 on USAJOBS, the federal government’s official employment site. After applying, candidates will be asked to complete a USA Hire assessment evaluating non-technical skills such as teamwork, attention to detail and decision-making. More information on applying, including resume tips, is available on NASA’s How to Apply page.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

U.S. Space Force

The Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command, known as STARCOM, is increasing its civilian workforce with more than 400 open positions across multiple installations, including Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, Schriever SFB in Colorado, Vandenberg SFB in California and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Available roles span aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, data science, wargaming and acquisition and program management, among others. According to authorities, civilians currently make up a third of Space Force personnel.

STARCOM will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at The Tides Club at Patrick SFB, where attendees can meet with hiring officials and learn about opportunities. Additional fairs are planned for Colorado Springs and Vandenberg SFB in May.

Those interested can view open positions at STARCOM’s website.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.