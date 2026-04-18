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NASA and the US Space Force are hiring | Everything you need to know

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 01: A U.S. flag waves as NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 10-day mission will take NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen around the moon and back. The astronauts are supposed to fly 230,000 miles out into space, the farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two space agencies are actively recruiting civilian talent, with NASA and the U.S. Space Force each rolling out separate hiring programs.

NASA Force

NASA has launched NASA Force, a hiring initiative developed in partnership with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, targeting early- to mid-career engineers, technologists and innovators for term appointments typically lasting one to two years, with the possibility of extension.

Those hired will work across disciplines on projects that may include lunar rover operations, deep space logistics, propulsion systems support, aeronautics research and software development. NASA says every role is designed to directly advance its exploration and research mission.

Applications for the first opportunity are being accepted through April 21 on USAJOBS, the federal government’s official employment site. After applying, candidates will be asked to complete a USA Hire assessment evaluating non-technical skills such as teamwork, attention to detail and decision-making. More information on applying, including resume tips, is available on NASA’s How to Apply page.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

U.S. Space Force

The Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command, known as STARCOM, is increasing its civilian workforce with more than 400 open positions across multiple installations, including Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, Schriever SFB in Colorado, Vandenberg SFB in California and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Available roles span aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, data science, wargaming and acquisition and program management, among others. According to authorities, civilians currently make up a third of Space Force personnel.

STARCOM will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at The Tides Club at Patrick SFB, where attendees can meet with hiring officials and learn about opportunities. Additional fairs are planned for Colorado Springs and Vandenberg SFB in May.

Those interested can view open positions at STARCOM’s website.

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