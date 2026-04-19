Pre-fire preparations protected communities near Sargent Fire, Forest Service says

OSCEOLA NATIONAL FOREST, Fla. — Proactive work carried out by the U.S. Forest Service earlier this year is proving its worth as the Sargent Fire burns in the Osceola National Forest.

In February, the Forest Service says it deployed local equipment, including dozers and a mulcher, throughout the forest to reduce hazardous fuels near neighborhoods and private inholdings.

The work created buffer zones between the forest and nearby communities, establishing boundaries for potential fires.

The Forest Service says residents in the area praised the effort, which was especially critical given the extreme drought gripping Florida.

The Sargent Fire is currently 81% contained at 2,488 acres. Crews continue working alongside state resources to reinforce containment lines and address remaining hot spots.

Officials are urging the public to stay out of affected areas and to use caution while driving, particularly in the morning when smoke and fog may reduce visibility.

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