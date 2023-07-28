Pickle milkshakes, Muppets and more: Details announced for EPCOT Food and Wine

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — This year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival promises to serve up plenty of Muppet mayhem alongside some delicious food.

Walt Disney World on Friday announced more details for the festival, which runs from July 27 through Nov. 18. Guests can take a culinary tour across six continents and more than 25 Global Marketplaces including the return of some fan favorites, Disney said in a blog post.

Those with a more experimental palate will want to head over to Brew-Wing at Odyssey for a brand-new experience that promises the “madcap mishaps” of Muppet Labs.

Guests will be able to enter the taste-testing headquarters of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, and try some of their kooky concoctions include “the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty” Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings or the Pickle Milkshake, Disney said.

Also new later this fall will be for new Global Marketplaces that commemorate the Disney100 celebration: Char and Chop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase.

Plenty of new merchandise will also be on sale.

The festival’s Eat to the Beat Concert lineup also promises plenty of toe-tapping fun. You can see the full lineup here.

