Beaver Toyota St. Augustine, Beaver Chevrolet Jacksonville to give away new cars to local heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaver Chevrolet in Jacksonville and Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine are gearing up to give away new cars for local heroes.

Each dealership announced its top 10 finalists in the running for a new Chevy and Toyota. The finalists include doctors, nurses, teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and veterans.

Here are the Beaver Chevrolet finalists:

Dr. Erakal Goodman

Norma Martinez

Rob Troxel

Steven Wieteska,

Johnnie Robinson

Josh Parcher

Joe

Teresa Carter

Valerie Platt

Jordan Price

Here are the Beaver Toyota finalists:

Caroline Johnson

Anthony Cananzi

Jason Nettle

Matthew “Tommy” Butler

Mike Castaing

Kennedy Armstrong

James Castronovo

Lisa Franklin

Kat Wood

Vinny Tornone

The winners in each contest will be announced Friday. You can stop by the Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet Facebook pages to weigh in on who you think should win.

