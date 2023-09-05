Beaver Toyota St. Augustine, Beaver Chevrolet Jacksonville to give away new cars to local heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaver Chevrolet in Jacksonville and Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine are gearing up to give away new cars for local heroes.
Each dealership announced its top 10 finalists in the running for a new Chevy and Toyota. The finalists include doctors, nurses, teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and veterans.
Here are the Beaver Chevrolet finalists:
- Dr. Erakal Goodman
- Norma Martinez
- Rob Troxel
- Steven Wieteska,
- Johnnie Robinson
- Josh Parcher
- Joe
- Teresa Carter
- Valerie Platt
- Jordan Price
Here are the Beaver Toyota finalists:
- Caroline Johnson
- Anthony Cananzi
- Jason Nettle
- Matthew “Tommy” Butler
- Mike Castaing
- Kennedy Armstrong
- James Castronovo
- Lisa Franklin
- Kat Wood
- Vinny Tornone
The winners in each contest will be announced Friday. You can stop by the Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet Facebook pages to weigh in on who you think should win.
