JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can shop local and support Tenikka’s Books for Kids at San Marco Books and More.

From March 4 –16, 2024, Tenikka’s Books for Kids is collecting new books for local children from birth to 18 years old. All the books will be given, for free, to children.

The bookstore has been a strong supporter of Tenikka’s Books for Kids since the drive started in 2018. You can buy books in-store and leave your donations in a specially marked drop box inside the store. San Marco Books and More is located at 1971 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville.

You can also order book donations online from San Marco Books and More using this link: https://bit.ly/Tenikka

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the years, San Marco Books and More has also donated a portion of book drive sales to the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation. The Foundation has also established a new Tenikka’s Books for Kids Fund. You can learn more about the foundation here: https://www.jplfoundation.org/

For more information about Tenikka’s Books for Kids, click here: https://www.actionnewsjax.com/family-focus/donate-tenikkas-books-kids-is-back-year-7/BMGKBOP3ONEKLCLWGIOGOKJBCY/

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.