Wolfson Children’s Hospital announces 2023-24 Florida Forum speaker series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital announced the 2023-24 Florida Forum Speaker Series schedule.

The speakers and event dates are below:

Mike Krzyzewski, the “passionate, dynamic and inspiring” coach of Duke University men’s basketball team, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Steve Wozniak, Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Adm. James Stavridis (retired), who received numerous U.S and international medals and decorations while serving for 37 years in the U.S. Navy, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The Florida Forum series events will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Programs begin at 7 p.m.

Presented by The Women’s Board, the Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital, supporting its mission to provide the highest quality of advanced pediatric healthcare regardless of ability to pay.

The Women’s Board has committed to raise $1.5 million for a new Kids Kare Mobile ICU, a neonatal and pediatric critical care transport vehicle, including equipment and services necessary for the operation of the ambulance by 2024.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is the only full-service hospital for children in the region. Kids Kare vehicles and helicopters safely transport more than 2,250 infants and children a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for emergency critical care, trauma and specialty care. Of those transported,15% are newborns in need of neonatal intensive care services.

For ticket information, visit www.thefloridaforum.com, call 904.202.2886 or email womensboard@bmcjax.com.

