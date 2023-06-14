Apply now! Macclenny Fire Rescue is hiring firefighters and EMTs

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department announced that it’s accepting applications for firefighters and EMTs.

According to the department’s Facebook page, it’s hiring firefighters and EMTs at a starting salary of $39,312. Applicants must have a Florida driver’s license, a current Florida firefighter 2 certification, a current Florida state or national registry EMT license, EVOC, experience in wildland-urban interface and experience ICS 110, 200, 700 and 800 to apply.

There is a note on the application makes note that salary amounts are based on applicants working their scheduled regular and overtime hours. Fluctuations in salary may occur due to actual hours worked, training, holidays and more. Applicants with full-time fire experience may start at a higher salary.

To access the application, visit the City of Macclenny website. You can also get a physical application from Macclenny City Hall. All applications must be received by city hall marked “Firefighter” by the HR Department by the closing date and time.

See the map below for directions to Macclenny City Hall.

