American Lung Association launches back-to-school asthma awareness campaign

As students return to school, the American Lung Association is kicking off a back-to-school asthma awareness campaign to help manage asthma in educational environments, addressing challenges such as asthma triggers and medication access.

The transition to a new school year can introduce various challenges for children and young adults with asthma. These include exposure to asthma triggers and difficulties in accessing necessary medications.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The American Lung Association provides several programs aimed at assisting parents and students in navigating these challenges effectively.

An effective asthma action plan is crucial for managing asthma symptoms and should include several key components. These components are identifying asthma triggers, listing medications with specific names, and recognizing symptoms or peak flow measurements that indicate worsening asthma.

It should also outline medicines to take based on these signs and symptoms, as well as indicators for when urgent medical attention is needed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Monitoring asthma control through tracking symptoms is another important strategy. Common symptoms that suggest a problem include daytime symptoms such as cough, wheeze, or chest tightness, issues with activity levels like working or exercising, and nighttime symptoms.

According to the American Lung Association, children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution due to their developing lungs, making the quality of indoor air at schools a significant concern. Schools, however, face challenges in maintaining good indoor air quality due to infrastructure issues, high occupancy, and budget constraints.

To address these issues, the American Lung Association has introduced the Clean Air School Challenge.

This initiative supports K-12 schools across the nation in creating healthier learning environments by providing technical assistance and training to improve indoor air quality.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.