Boko Haram militants kill 23 soldiers in an attack on a military post, Chad says

N'DJAMENA, Chad — Boko Haram militants have killed 23 soldiers in an attack on a military post in the Lake Chad region, Chad’s armed forces say.

The Lake Chad region has long been threatened by the Nigeria-based Boko Haram militant group, which is known for carrying out attacks in neighboring countries.

The attack occurred Monday night on Barka Tolorom island. Chad's military said another 26 soldiers were injured.

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