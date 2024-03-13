JSO: 1 woman dead after 3 shot in parking lot fight near Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one woman is dead after 3 people were shot during a fight on Labelle Street and Plymouth Street.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a parking lot in the area to calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located 2 women and one man with gunshot wounds. One of the women was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The other 2 victims transported themselves to the hospital but should be okay.

Detectives believe that the victims were shot when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Police said at least 5 people were in the gathering, but there could have been more.

Four people have been detained for JSO interviews. At this time, the reason for the shooting and the relationships between everyone involved are unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

