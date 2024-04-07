JSO: 2 men found shot dead inside car on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 2 men were found dead inside a parked car in the middle of Garden Street.

According to detectives, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area and located the 2 men inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were dead upon the officers’ arrival.

JSO detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting their respective investigations.

At this time, detectives don’t know the circumstances that led up to the shooting or the relationships between those involved. As a result, the case is pending classification until further investigation by JSO, the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

