JSO: Man dead following shooting, crash on Southside Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man is dead following a shooting and car crash on Southside Boulevard.

Detectives said that at around 1:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to where Deerwood Park Boulevard meets Southside Boulevard after getting calls about both a shooting and a car crash. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man in a car crashed off the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the victim, who was in his late 20s, was shot at by another car driving by, which caused him to crash his car. Police are still working to find out if the incident was related to road rage or was premeditated.

JSO said it has no suspect information at this time, but detectives are speaking to witnesses and combing through traffic cameras to find out what exactly happened.

The Southside Boulevard is closed in both directions and the ramps to Southside Boulevard from Butler Boulevard are closed due to the shooting investigation. JSO said the road and ramps will be closed for another 2 hours. Traffic is being diverted from Southside Blvd onto JTB.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

