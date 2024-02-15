Water main break prompts road closures on Jacksonville’s northside during morning commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA told Action News Jax that the intersections of New Berlin Road and Pulaski Road are currently blocked because crews are repairing a water main break.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that officers closed the road in all directions due to a road repair, and JEA confirmed it was due to a water main break.

The break is left over from Wednesday night when a third-party contractor hit a large water main in the area. JEA said that crews worked through the night to repair the issue.

As crews work to restore water, the roads will be closed for the crew’s safety. Detours are in place, and JSO is directing traffic in the area while this gets resolved.

Crews are estimating the road will be closed for at least an hour.

No boil water advisory is in place for the area.

Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross is monitoring the traffic and will have the workaround live on FOX30.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

