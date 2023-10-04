Camden man sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Camden County man has been sentenced to 100 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting multiple children.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Department of Justice announced that Michael Williams Kersey, 45, St. Marys, was sentenced to the lengthy time behind bars after pleading guilty to the following:

Conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children

Three counties of sexual exploitation of children

Possession of child pornography

According to court documents and testimony relayed by the Department of Justice, FBI agents in Milwaukee, Wis., infiltrated a private online messaging group in which members shared images and videos of child sexual abuse. That investigation led FBI agents to Kersey’s Camden County residence, where agents found hundreds of images depicting sexual exploitation of at least four children on Kersey’s cell phone and computers.

St. Marys resident, Lesley Henry, 47, was also identified as she produced sexually explicit images and sent them to Kersey.

Read: Police: 11-month-old shot in Glynn County, one person arrested for cruelty to children

As a co-defendant in this case, Henry is serving more than 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

“Michael Kersey and his co-defendant exploited vulnerable children for their warped gratification without regard for the lifelong trauma they inflicted on their innocent victims,” U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said. “Their lengthy sentences help protect the community from such predatory behavior and reinforces the seriousness of these offenses.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.