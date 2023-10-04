Police: 11-month-old infant shot in Glynn County, one person arrested for cruelty to children

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — An 11-month-old infant was shot in a Brunswick neighborhood on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Glynn County Police and fire rescue were called to the area of South Palm Dr. at 1:05 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for a person shot.

Dominique Julio made the emergency call and told police that her two young children, ages 2 and 11 months, were involved in a shooting incident.

Once at the scene, GCPD officers saw that the 11-month-old victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The fire rescue department provided immediate medical treatment and the baby was transported to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old dead after being shot in the head by another child

During an investigation at the scene, a single handgun was located by criminal investigators.

Cedrick Herrington, 31, Brunswick, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident to call GCPD at 912-554-7802. You can also reach the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.