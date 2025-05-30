Cars trapped, questions unanswered: Frustration grows after JIA parking garage fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after a massive fire tore through a parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport, drivers with cars still trapped inside say they’re frustrated by the lack of answers.

Zachary Willis is one of them.

“It’s more just very annoying,” Willis told Action News Jax. “We don’t know where to go. I don’t know if I should be truck shopping, trying to contact my insurance.”

His truck is still stuck on the third level of the airport’s hourly garage, and despite the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) saying photos should be allowed, Willis said he hasn’t been able to see the damage.

“I know my vehicle is in the restricted area,” Willis said. “They were like, ‘We don’t have it registered.’ Until yesterday, when they said, ‘We’ve identified your tag.’ I’m like, oh, that’s interesting.”

Willis said the airport call center hasn’t been much help, and communication has been inconsistent.

According to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, about 100 vehicles remain trapped inside the garage. An estimated 50 cars were damaged or burned in the fire.

Some of the impacted drivers are now turning to legal help.

“I’ve reviewed every single one of these cases that’s come into the office,” said Ryan Will, an attorney with Morgan & Morgan. He said the firm is representing about 20 clients affected by the fire.

“What we’ve informed all of our clients is the statute of limitations in the state of Florida is two years,” Will explained. “The State Fire Marshal is working to determine the origin and the cause of the fire.”

Will said each case is different, and proving negligence will depend on the results of that investigation and what evidence is uncovered.

Jacksonville City Councilmember and State Farm agent Matt Carlucci said his and his wife’s vehicles were also in the garage — but they were able to get them out last week.

“But a lot of people were not as lucky,” Carlucci said.

He’s encouraging drivers to contact their insurance providers now.

“Call your insurance company,” Carlucci said. “Say, ‘Can we file a pre-claim?’ I think by now, if they haven’t gotten their car back, in all likelihood, they very well may have damage.”

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority has contacted most of the 700 vehicle owners affected but said it is still working to reach the remaining few.

If your car was in the JIA garage, you can check its status or contact the airport for assistance by visiting flyjax.com.

