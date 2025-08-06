Sections
WATCH
77
°
WATCH
News
Video
First Alert Weather
Action Sports Jax
Investigates
Family Focus
Florida Lottery
Contests
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Share Your Pics!
Advertise With Us
(Opens in new window)
News
Vote In Our Poll
Photo Galleries
Politics
This Week in the 904
Action Button Links
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Clark Howard
Video
Watch Live: Action News Jax NOW
Action Sports Jax 24/7
Action News Jax 24/7 News
Weather 24/7 Stream
Social Media
What's on CBS47 & FOX30
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
First Alert Weather
Hurricane Center
Interactive Radar
Talking the Tropics
First Alert Doppler HD
Allergy Tracker
(Opens in new window)
Dog Walk Forecast
First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations
Hour by Hour
Sunrise & Sunset Shots
7-Day Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Buresh Blog
First Alert Wx App
(Opens in new window)
Sky Cams
Share Your Pics!
Investigates
Priced Out Of Jax
Restaurant Report
Send Ben
Action Sports Jax
Family Focus
Tenikka's Books for Kids
Community Calendar
Partners
Gets Real
Steals and Deals
First Alert Traffic
Gas Prices
(Opens in new window)
FlightAware
(Opens in new window)
Telemundo Jacksonville
Advertise With Us
About Us
Contests
Action News Jax Team
Contact Us
MeTV on MyTVJax
(Opens in new window)
Jobs at Cox Media Group
(Opens in new window)
Submit Events
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
About WJAX
More
Jax Home Experts
Around Town
Action News Jax Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Clark Howard
Don’t Make This “Trump Account” Mistake
By
Clark Howard
August 06, 2025 at 8:38 am EDT
By
Clark Howard
August 06, 2025 at 8:38 am EDT
The post
Don't Make This "Trump Account" Mistake
appeared first on
Clark Howard
.
0
View Comments
Whataburger's 75th Anniversary
Most Read
5 victims expected to survive, suspect from Jacksonville in custody after Fort Stewart mass shooting
Third person arrested for 2024 murder of security guard during Jacksonville game room robbery
New segment of First Coast Expressway opens ahead of schedule in Clay County
Woman charged with burglary and attempted murder after hammer attack
Jacksonville firefighter accused of stealing from grocery stores 27 different times