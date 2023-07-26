Autonomous buses on the road for trial in Central Florida city

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Beep has officially hit some streets in Florida. Monday was the first day these autonomous shuttles were on the road as part of Altamonte Springs’ pilot program meant to give residents more transportation options and fight congestion.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Residents told Action News Jax that they didn’t think this type of transportation was possible.

“Never, never it’s amazing. It really is. It’s like a big remote-control vehicle we’re riding in now,” said Altamonte Springs resident Julius Brown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The shuttle drives itself at 15 miles per hour and is 100% electric. It holds between six to ten people and will always have a trained attendant on board in case it needs to maneuver around roadblocks.

The city will have two electric shuttles running on a nearly 1.5-mile route connecting Altamonte Mall, Renaissance Center, Cranes Roost and the AMC Theater.

“I think we’re moving up into a world where there’s going to be more of this,” said bus rider Juliana Brown. “It’s convenient and free. We enjoy it.”

Read: Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges

The Florida Department of Transportation awarded the city a service development grant for this project. It provides 50% funding of the $2.4 million for the first three years of operation.

A way of the future, people in Altamonte Springs said they can’t wait to utilize it.

“Most definitely, we’ll be back on it tomorrow,” Julius Brown said.

The city hopes to expand the routes over the next three years.

Read: Florida approves conservative group PragerU’s content for classroom use

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.