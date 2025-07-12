Commission for Public Higher Education approved by Board of Governors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Board of Governors has approved the establishment of the Commission for Public Higher Education (CPHE).

This non-profit corporation will serve as an accreditor for state public colleges and universities in the United States.

CPHE aims to enhance the quality and improvement of higher education by focusing on student outcomes and academic excellence. The commission plans to modernize the accreditation process, increasing efficiency without compromising quality.

“The Board of Governors’ approval of the Commission for Public Higher Education marks a transformative moment for public postsecondary education,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

“This bold, collaborative effort across multiple state systems reflects our shared commitment to accountability, innovation, and transparency in accreditation, ensuring colleges and universities deliver real value.”

Dr. Kim Dunn, who is also the Chairperson of Champions Empowering Champions, emphasized the importance of promoting efficiency and objectivity in the accreditation process.

“Accreditation plays a critical role in ensuring accountability, quality, and continuous improvement, and it’s essential that the relationship between accreditors and institutions remains both independent and constructive. By promoting efficiency and objectivity in the accreditation process, the CPHE can support the success of our students and institutions,” said Dr. Kim Dunn, Member of the Florida Board of Governors, Associate Professor in the School of Accounting at Florida Atlantic University, and Chairperson of Champions Empowering Champions.

The new commission is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the accreditation landscape, focusing on measurable outcomes and streamlined processes to benefit educational institutions and their students.

