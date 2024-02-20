Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s ‘Tangled’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV, Central Florida parents say they have to sign permission slips for nearly everything this school year.

Some Orange County parents were asked to sign off before their high school sophomores watched a PG-rated cartoon after school.

It’s another effect of Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law. The law says parents must fill out a permission slip ahead of any school-sponsored event their student participates in.

Some parents are saying this law has gone too far.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Boone High School organized a fun “Rom-com movie night” at the football field after school.

Students voted to watch the PG-rated Disney film, “Tangled.”

