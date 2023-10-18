Law officers could get Alzheimer’s training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Senate Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would offer training to law-enforcement officers about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the proposal (SB 208) for consideration during the 2024 session, which will start in January.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement would develop the training in conjunction with the Department of Elder Affairs.

Read: Regency Square Mall owners slapped with $726,000 in new fines for repeated code violations

It said training would include “instruction on interacting with persons with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia, including instruction on techniques for recognizing behavioral symptoms and characteristics, effective communication, employing the use of alternatives to physical restraints, and identifying signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.”

Officers could use the training as part of meeting continuing education requirements.

CLICK HERE for the article by WFTV.

Read: Former Mayor Lenny Curry still ‘Making his mark’ on Jacksonville City employee paychecks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.