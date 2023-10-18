Regency Square Mall owners slapped with $726,000 in new fines for repeated code violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fines are racking up against the owners of Regency Square Mall.

At a hearing Tuesday, a special magistrate issued more than $700,000 in fines with the promise of more if the mall’s issues aren’t addressed.

Action News Jax has been documenting the poor conditions inside the mall for close to a decade.

City inspectors have also been documenting the conditions, but now, they are giving fines to the establishment.

In February last year, city inspectors issued the first two fines totaling $1,000 every day, which brings the grand total to $726,000, and someone, whether it be the old or new owners, will have to pay.

Lens Crafters, an appeal store in the mall, recently closed, and the owners said that due to lagging sales, they plan to leave in January.

A restaurant owner, who didn’t want to go on camera, also said he would make a decision depending on what the mall’s new owners do.

Two weeks ago, Action News Jax told you about an agreement for current mall owners Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group to sell the mall to an unnamed buyer.

According to state Senator Clay Yarborough, the future owner is aware of the mall’s issues. However, the timeline for the change of ownership has not been announced.

On Monday, the city gave the mall owners notice of another violation related to damage. If it’s not fixed in 30 days, fines will start accumulating on that one too.

