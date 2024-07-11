Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns’ murder trial delayed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s teenage daughter in Osceola County has been delayed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators said Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto back in February.

Sterns was supposed to go on trial for her murder next week.

But on Wednesday, a judge set a status hearing for Oct. 14.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WFTV.

Read: Death of 8-year-old GA boy who drowned in ‘borrow pit’ ruled a homicide; 11, 10-year-old arrested

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.