New UF report highlights trends in fatal shark bites

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File recently released a report that indicates that shark bites are consistent with recent trends, but there was a small spike in fatalities.

The ISAF confirmed that of the 69 reported incidents of unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2023, 10 were fatal.

Over the past five years, the average number of shark bites worldwide has held steady at 63.

