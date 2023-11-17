Palm Coast man indicted on manslaughter charge for September shooting death of 18-month-old niece

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is now facing charges in the death of an 18-month-old little girl in Flagler County.

The shooting happened in September on Ranwood Lane.

The Sheriffs Office said the child’s uncle, CJ Nelson Jr., was impaired and high on marijuana when he fired the round that killed her.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly described the investigation into the child’s death as difficult because the eight people who were in the home when it happened, did not cooperate.

He said more charges could be coming.

“While detectives and paramedics were responding, we believe others in the home were doing their best to destroy evidence,” said Staly.

Detectives said the child’s mother was playing with her in the hallway while she waited for the water in the shower to cool down.

Minutes later, a shot came through the wall, striking the child in the head.

Nelson, is now facing a manslaughter with a firearm charge. Investigators said his DNA and fingerprints were found on the gun recovered at the scene.

He is being held in jail with no bond and could face up to 30 years behind bars.

