SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts return safely to Earth after splashdown off Florida’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A team of astronauts returned safely to Earth early Monday.

NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-6 spent around six months at the International Space Station, after launching from Florida’s Space Coast in March.

Crew-6 splashed down in a Crew Dragon spacecraft around 12:17 a.m. off the coast of Jacksonville.

They exited their capsule less than an hour later after crews retrieved them from the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA officials said their contributions to the ISS will help NASA with future planned missions to the moon and beyond.

Crew-6′s return comes just a little over a week after Crew-7 docked with the ISS.

Crew-7 is planning to return sometime in the first quarter of next year.

