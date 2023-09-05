Was Worcester teen’s sudden death due to pepper poisoning?

WORCESTER — Did ingestion of an extra spicy tortilla chip lead to a Worcester boy’s death?

That is the question to be answered by the medical examiner, who will perform an autopsy on 14-year-old Harris Wolobah.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The high school sophomore died last Friday, several hours after participating in a TikTok craze called the One Chip Challenge. His family suspects that somehow, eating that one chip killed the boy.

The ‘one chip’ in question is sold by Paqui, LLC, a company out of Austin, Texas. It is flavored by some of the hottest peppers in the world. Although it is packaged in a box shaped like a coffin, it seems unlikely the company would knowingly market something toxic and easily accessible to kids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But one local toxicologist, Dr. Peter Chai, an Emergency Services physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said it’s possible to get a toxic dose of the ingredient that gives hot peppers their heat: capsaicin.

The issue is ingesting enough of the capsaicin to achieve a lethal level. And while the hotter the pepper, the more capsaicin it contains -- humans would still have to eat an unreasonable amount of peppers to get poisoned.

Read: SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open season at Indy but plenty to do in the 904

And if they did?

“It can affect the heart -- the way it beats,” said Chai. “Spasming of the blood vessels in the heart as well.”

Wolobah’s older sister told Boston 25 News her brother ate the chip last Friday morning -- and that it was given to him by a friend. Later in the day, Harris complained of not feeling well and saw the school nurse. He was dismissed early once his parents arrived. At the time, he did not seem to be in serious distress.

But several hours later, the teen died at home.

Read: Community prayer vigil for victims of racially motivated mass shooting to be held September 5

Chai said it doesn’t sound like an allergic reaction to capsaicin, as that would have happened more quickly. But he’s not discounting a possible poisoning.

“In theory, if it was sprayed onto a chip or something like that, you may be able to get enough of a dose,” Chai said. “Especially in a younger individual who has a lower body weight.”

Read: Meet Kipekee: Spotless giraffe named

Chai said one challenge facing the medical examiner in determining cause of death is getting an accurate blood level of capsaicin -- as it disappears rather quickly.

Boston 25 News tried contacting Paqui, but so far have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by Boston 25 News.

Read: Florida man arrested for allegedly killing teenage son with angle saw

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.