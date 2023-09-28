Today: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast, weather permitting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Thursday night.

The company said it plans to send 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit for its global high-speed internet network.

The launch is set for 7:28 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Targeting Thursday, September 28 for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida. Weather is currently 20% favorable for liftoff→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 27, 2023

