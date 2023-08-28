Tropical Storm Idalia: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Idalia threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school.

Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

For more information on school closures throughout Florida, visit this page on the Department of Education’s website.

Duval County

“Due to the impending storm, the need to open some schools as shelters for the community, and the expected impact of Idalia on our region, Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. This closure includes all school operations, after-school activities, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

“No decision has been made for Friday. Visit https://ow.ly/8OYb50PF2gv for updates.

“Please note that for today (Monday, Aug. 28), all school operations, afterschool activities, athletics, and other extracurricular activities will remain as normal.”

Columbia County

“Due to potential Hurricane Idalia and its impact on Columbia County, the Columbia County School System in Lake City, FL will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30 for all students, teachers, and 10 month staff. We ask that all 12 month employees work on Tuesday from 8 – 12. All extra-curricular and after school activities will be suspended at noon on Tuesday, August 29th through Wednesday, August 30th. We will resume regular operations on Thursday, August 31st, weather and conditions permitting. Any changes to this plan of action will be communicated by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, through the District and school website, social media, and Parent Square. We encourage everyone to prepare their homes as we prepare our schools and buses and get ready for potential shelter openings. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Universities / Colleges

Florida Gateway College

Florida Gateway College will be closed Tuesday, August 29, 2023 and Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.