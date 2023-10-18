3 people wanted after allegedly setting Atlanta State Farmers Market on fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for multiple suspects who were caught on camera setting a fire in the State Farmers Market.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the arson that happened at the State Farmers Market in Forest Park on Monday.

Just after 2 a.m., three people were seen on surveillance video climbing over the Farmers Market fence.

Commissioner King detailed the incident, saying the suspects doused an area in flammable liquid and started throwing lit objects to start the fire.

“Once inside, the suspects are seen dousing the area in an accelerant and then throwing an ignited object to begin the fire,” said Commissioner King.

King said the fire resulted in heavy damages and loss of inventory.

“Several units used to conduct business were damaged by the resulting fire, with one unit suffering a heavy inventory loss. We urge anyone with information on the suspects to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804,” said King.

He also added that a reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

