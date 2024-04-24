‘Freak accident’ injures several crew members during filming of new Eddie Murphy movie

ATLANTA — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that 2 people were hospitalized, and several crew members were injured when a car and truck collided during the shooting of the film “The Pickup,” starring Eddie Murphy.

The film is currently in production by Amazon MGM Studios.

A studio spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press that the scene that led to Saturday’s accident in Georgia had been rehearsed and all safety precautions were taken.

Neither Murphy nor the film’s other stars, including Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were on the set at the time.

