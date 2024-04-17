Georgia man unclogged after being trapped in storm drain pipe for more than a day

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia firefighters worked more than 9 hours to rescue a man who had gotten himself trapped in a storm drain.

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV learned that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Catoosa County 911 received a call from a driver who reported hearing a man calling for help inside a storm drain under Georgia Highway 2 at the intersection of Highway 27 near Lafayette Road.

Catoosa firefighters determined that a man was trapped inside a 24-inch drainpipe and called for other departments to assist in the rescue.

The storm drain was half clogged with rocky debris, according to officials. That debris made it difficult for firefighters and public works employees to dig through the debris.

