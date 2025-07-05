Georgia River Guide app adds real-time safety alerts for paddlers

The Georgia River Guide app has introduced new safety features, including real-time warnings about water levels and E. coli, to enhance the experience for canoe and kayak paddlers.

Supported by the Georgia Recreational Trails Program, the app now covers over 40 water trails across Georgia, providing users with crucial information to ensure safe and enjoyable paddling adventures.

The app’s new features include real-time warnings for low or high water levels based on USGS gauges, as well as alerts about E. coli bacteria levels, helping paddlers make decisions about when and where to paddle.

Also, the app offers access to dam release schedules from the US Army Corps of Engineers and Georgia Power, along with fishing guides to enhance the paddling experience.

The recent update has expanded the app’s database to include additional rivers such as Brier Creek, Chestatee River, Ebenezer Creek, Flat Shoals Creek, and Lazer Creek.

