‘It has given me a sense of purpose:’ Georgia inmates graduate from fatherhood class

ATLANTA — Fifteen inmates at the Fulton County Jail attended a graduation ceremony after completing a course on fatherhood.

“It has given me a sense of purpose. It has also increased my hope,” Anthony Williams said.

Williams told Berndt Petersen with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV that when he gets home, things will be different.

“We want them to get home to their children. Their children need them to come home to them,” Kenneth Braswell said.

Braswell is the founder of the nonprofit Fathers Incorporated. They are taking their training to jails all over metro Atlanta.

