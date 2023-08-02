Movie studio tells attorney to stop using ‘Legally Blonde’ in ads. Now, she’s fighting them

ATLANTA — You may have seen the signs for “Legally Blonde Atlanta.”

Now, the local lawyer behind them is facing a potential lawsuit from one of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios. They’re accusing her of profiting off one of its most popular films.

Michelle Cross, an Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney who specializes in DUI cases, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the 2001 Hollywood hit “Legally Blonde” is her all-time favorite movie and inspired her to earn her law degree.

But now, lawyers for MGM are threatening to hit her with a big lawsuit and giving her till Tuesday to respond.

“I feel very targeted. I’m not trying to infringe on anyone. I’m really just trying to help people,” Cross said. “It took me three years to build to where I am, working really hard.”

Cross, better known by her Instagram handle @legallyblondeatlanta, has used social media to build up her business and brand. She has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. But not everyone is thrilled with her success.

She recently received a cease-and-desist letter signed by the attorneys representing MGM Studios.

The California-based company is accusing the Georgia native of copyright infringement after they claim she used the movie “Legally Blonde,” starring Reese Witherspoon, to promote her business without permission.

“Their reasoning is that they think people are confusing me with Legally Blonde the movie and the fictional character Elle Woods,” Cross said.

They’ve also ordered her to stop using the color pink.

“I think telling me that I’m not allowed to use pink is completely insane,” Cross said.

Since receiving the letter, Cross has agreed to remove her billboards from busy metro Atlanta intersections, but she’s not ready to give up without a fight.

“I’m a real attorney. I’m just trying to help people so I would love to Come To a mutually beneficial conclusion,” Cross said.

Seiden reached out to MGM Studios for a comment on this story, but so far, he has not heard back from their attorneys.

Cross said she has until midnight to respond to the studio’s demands.

On Monday, Channel 2 Action News spoke with legal experts, some of whom have handled similar cases.

“It’s actually pretty common for movie studios to get trademark protection on the names of their movies, especially ones that stand out,” said Jessica Cino, a partner at Krevolin & Horst Law Firm. “I think the color part is probably a throwaway comment. I mean if the girl wants to wear pink, she can wear pink.”

