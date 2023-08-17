Video shows tense confrontation at Ga. couple’s home before alleged murder-for-hire plot in Bahamas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Newly released body camera footage shows Georgia officers responding to a couple’s home days before police in the Bahamas uncovered an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lindsay Shiver is accused of conspiring with two men to have her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, killed on the island months after the Thomasville couple filed for divorce.

ABC News obtained body-camera video from the Thomasville Police Department that shows officers responding to a confrontation between the couple days before Lindsay Shiver’s arrest. The mother of three and her estranged husband are both seen arguing before they left for the Bahamas on July 16.

Lindsay Shiver: “Woke up this morning, we have travel plans to leave and he’s insisting I don’t go.”

Officers: “Are you wanting to leave or is he supposed to be going with you?”

Lindsay Shiver: “Yeah, we’re supposed to be going with our kids.”

Robert Shiver: “She’s going to the Bahamas to see her boyfriend.”

Officer: “I don’t personally recommend you going on vacation together.

Robert Shiver: “I agree with that.”

Lindsay Shiver: “It’s just an hour on the plane.”

Less than a week after getting to the island, Bahamian police arrested Lindsay Shiver.

Officers in the Bahamas said they learned about the murder-for-hire plot while investigating a break-in at a local bar and came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the trio’s plan.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, Robert Shiver told police he learned about the plot and came to police out of fear for his life and his children’s lives.

Investigators arrested his wife, her alleged boyfriend Terrance Bethel and another man Faron Newbold. Investigators searched their phones and allege in the police report that Lindsay Shiver later admitted to sending messages and photos.

She was released on bond last week, but must stay in the Bahamas.

