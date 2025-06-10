Green Cove Springs man arrested after SWAT callout

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Bruce Allen Hamilton is under arrest in Clay County, following an armed standoff in Green Cove Springs Monday night.

It happened on Cold Stream Lane.

Deputies were called there to help a family who said Hamilton was drunk, armed and making threats toward family members.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent its SWAT team. During the standoff, investigators said Hamilton fired shots toward deputies.

After hours of negotiations, investigators said Hamilton surrendered peacefully. No one was hurt.

Sheriff Michelle Cook issued this statement in a news release:

“Our deputies and specialized units demonstrated incredible restraint, discipline, and teamwork in resolving a volatile and dangerous situation. I’m grateful no one was injured and proud of the professionalism shown by everyone involved. This incident is a strong reminder of the risks our deputies face every day to protect this community.”

Hamilton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and fifteen counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

