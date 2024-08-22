10th Annual Care-a-Thon kicks off in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — The 10th annual Care-a-Thon, presented by Duval Asphalt, is underway at Nemours Children’s Heath.

The Care-a-Thon benefits the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida.

2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Child Cancer Fund.

To celebrate these milestones, Care-a-Thon is expanding to two days. It began at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

From now until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, WOKV and other Cox Media Group radio and TV stations will deliver stories of pediatric cancer patients and families who have benefitted from the generosity of donors.

104.5 WOKV will bring stories of courage, hope and survival - along with celebrity appearances and other surprises along the way.

Since 2015, Care-a-Thon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund.

There are several ways to give:

Call 855-636-6877 during the broadcast (5:00 am August 22 - 6:00 pm August 23)

Text careathon to 707070

Make a one-time or recurring donation to the Child Cancer Fund

Bid in the Careathon auction (winning bids are donated to the Child Cancer Fund)

