$14,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of a SJC double homicide

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has offered a reward of up to $14,500 for information leading to an arrest related to the homicides of Cody James Bennett and Tre Devon Lyons.

On Nov. 27, SJSO deputies responded at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a car with 2 men dead inside.

Those two men were Bennett and Lyons and they were located at North Orange Street.

Major Crimes Unit detectives continue to analyze evidence and information, and are confident members of the community have critical information to aid in this investigation.

Read: High school baseball player hit in head with bat declared brain dead

If you know any information, Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or download the smartphone app, P3TIPS. You can remain ANONYMOUS. www.stjohnscounty.crimestoppersweb.com

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Sexual harassment lawsuit filed by two former employees against a Jacksonville Zaxby’s

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.