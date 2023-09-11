14th Annual McKenzie’s Run registration now open for fun run and 5K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is now open for the 14th Annual McKenzie’s Run taking place on Sat., Nov. 18 at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Each registration includes one McKenzie’s Run race shirt and one registered bib and race number.

Events for the big day include the 5K, 5K team run and the 1-mile fun run.

Described on the McKenzie’s Run website, “For ten years, McKenzie’s Run has been raising awareness about the McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation’s local and global programs, while promoting unity within the Jacksonville community. “As many of you know, The McKenzie Noelle Wilson Foundation was established in memory of our beautiful daughter, McKenzie, who passed away on Aug. 17, 2010.”

Read: THE PLAYERS announces open auditions for those who dream of performing the National Anthem

According to McKenzie’s Run, in 2019, the foundation launched its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. McKenzie Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs provides free after-school mentoring, tutoring and specialized academic programs along with summer enrichment programming to young people across Northeast Florida.

For more information on dates and entry prices, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.