19-year-old St. Augustine woman killed in SR 206 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old St. Augustine woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on State Road 206 in St. Johns County. She was traveling in the westbound lane west on US Highway 1 at about 8:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The car struck the culvert and a sign pole and became airborne, an FHP news release states. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and it landed on top of her, the news release states. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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